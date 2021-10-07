Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post sales of $24.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.08 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $101.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 256,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,092. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

