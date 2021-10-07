Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires 8,809 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,879,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,544. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.