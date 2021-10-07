Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,595,000 after buying an additional 1,066,542 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,634,000.

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $29.09. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,176. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

