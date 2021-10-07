Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,569. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

