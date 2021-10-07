Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $51.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $51,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.98. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.