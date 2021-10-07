Quantitative Advantage LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,649. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12.

