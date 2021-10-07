Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 864 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 543,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.