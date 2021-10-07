Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,204 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $50,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 6,808,086 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,418,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,687,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 627,606 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.