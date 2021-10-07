Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $21.54 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 136.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

