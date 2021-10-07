Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $30.48 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,480,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.29. 115,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

