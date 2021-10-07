Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 80,862 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CME Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.31.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,731. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

