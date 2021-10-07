Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

