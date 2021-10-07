Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 3.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 111,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 359,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$431.35 million and a P/E ratio of -46.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.