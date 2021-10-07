R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,480 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 381,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 29.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 442,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $386.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.