Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

