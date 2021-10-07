RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €540.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €540.00 ($635.29) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

RAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €610.78 ($718.56).

RAA stock opened at €749.00 ($881.18) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €910.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €799.11.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

