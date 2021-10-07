Raymond James Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

PSK stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 198,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

