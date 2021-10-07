Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $457.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $455.00 to $457.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $427.76 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after acquiring an additional 627,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
