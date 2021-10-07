Raymond James Increases Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $65.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 194.78% from the company’s previous close.

TARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

TARS stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $453.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

