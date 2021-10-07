Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$369.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

