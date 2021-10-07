Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 605,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $142.66. 261,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,894. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,382.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.