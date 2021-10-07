Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.50

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 74101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $524.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

