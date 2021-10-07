Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 69,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,620. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $380,096,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

