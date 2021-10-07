RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 768,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.96. 377,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

