Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $470,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

