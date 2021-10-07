Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $2.6168 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is currently 108.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.