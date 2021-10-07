Research Analysts Set Expectations for Z Holdings Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Z in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YAHOY opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Z has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

