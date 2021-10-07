Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 101.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Resources Connection by 10.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 451.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119,290 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

