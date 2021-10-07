Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,089. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.