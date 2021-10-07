Reviewing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) & RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.70 $79.60 million $0.19 117.37 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 31.97%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats RocketLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

