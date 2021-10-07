Reviewing WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.55 $114.77 million $1.91 27.99 Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.19 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.92

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86% Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Mizuho Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

