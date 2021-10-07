Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

REXR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 1,614,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

