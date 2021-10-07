RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $630.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $685.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.86.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

