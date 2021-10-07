Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

