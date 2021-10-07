RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Up 0.5%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.58 ($18.33) and last traded at €15.58 ($18.33). 787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.50 ($18.24).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

