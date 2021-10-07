Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $83,041.65 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
