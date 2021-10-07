Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.30

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

