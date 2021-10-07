Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

RAD stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAD. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

