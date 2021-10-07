RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

