RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
