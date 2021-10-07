RK Capital Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up approximately 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,093. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

