RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brooks Automation worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 284.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

