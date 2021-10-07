RK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 167,400 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 4,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,828. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

