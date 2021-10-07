RK Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up about 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of FirstService worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FirstService by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $184.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

