RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 24,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,291,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
