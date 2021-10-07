Roth Capital Cuts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $65.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $29.59 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

