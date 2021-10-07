RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.00. RPM International reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

RPM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,368. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of RPM International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RPM International by 93,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

