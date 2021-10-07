RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.