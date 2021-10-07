Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on October 29th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RICA stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Thursday. Ruffer Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of £638.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.59.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

