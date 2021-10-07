Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on October 29th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of RICA stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Thursday. Ruffer Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of £638.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.59.
About Ruffer Investment
