RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.36% from the company’s current price.

RMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

RMBL opened at $36.58 on Thursday. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RumbleON by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

