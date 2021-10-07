Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

